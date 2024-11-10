Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.15 to $0.16 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $106.3 million to $107.1 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $107.46 million. Sprout Social also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.460-0.470 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPT. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Sprout Social from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Sprout Social from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprout Social has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Sprout Social Price Performance

NASDAQ SPT traded down $4.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,504,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,026. Sprout Social has a twelve month low of $25.05 and a twelve month high of $68.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.06). Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 17.24% and a negative return on equity of 41.65%. The company had revenue of $102.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.04 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Sprout Social will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprout Social

In other news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 8,595 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total transaction of $251,575.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,217 shares in the company, valued at $8,845,891.59. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $42,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 158,614 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,484,017.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,882 shares of company stock worth $1,801,351 in the last quarter. 10.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

