State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 420,941 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $49,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.83. The company had a trading volume of 5,785,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,498,502. The firm has a market cap of $132.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.71. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $87.26 and a one year high of $121.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.21.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 36.23%.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $1,763,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,018,835.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on TJX Companies from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.76.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

