State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases New Shares in Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 70,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,829,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Flutter Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,272,000. Capital International Ltd. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $2,180,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,485,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,578,442,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Flutter Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $31,514,000.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FLUT. Barclays raised their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $263.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $255.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $306.00 target price for the company. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.23.

Flutter Entertainment Stock Performance

Flutter Entertainment stock traded up $10.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $248.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,675,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,690,016. The company has a fifty day moving average of $229.28 and a 200 day moving average of $207.63. Flutter Entertainment plc has a 52-week low of $148.00 and a 52-week high of $252.84.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Research analysts forecast that Flutter Entertainment plc will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Flutter Entertainment announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 11.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Flutter Entertainment

(Free Report)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.