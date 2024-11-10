Status Price Up 85.9% Over Last Week (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 61.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 10th. Status has a total market capitalization of $160.01 million and $155.48 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0409 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Status has traded up 85.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00006777 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79,431.28 or 1.00183165 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00012194 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00007056 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00000857 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00005443 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.57 or 0.00065044 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Status

Status (SNT) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,911,602,419 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official website is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,911,602,419.1957703 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02973999 USD and is up 16.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 155 active market(s) with $17,431,477.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

