Stephens Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO)

Stephens reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PTLO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Portillo’s from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Portillo’s from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Portillo’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of PTLO stock opened at $12.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Portillo’s has a one year low of $8.66 and a one year high of $16.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $913.58 million, a PE ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.78.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. Portillo’s had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The company had revenue of $178.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Portillo’s will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Portillo’s by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 32,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 8.3% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 43.5% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Portillo’s by 7.4% during the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Portillo’s by 17.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Portillo’s Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.

