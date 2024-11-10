Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Embree Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 18,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $203.07. The stock had a trading volume of 919,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,774. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $156.79 and a 52-week high of $203.72. The company has a market capitalization of $87.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $197.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

