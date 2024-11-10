Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.67 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 779 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 376.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of VTI traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $296.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,142,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,996,690. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $214.06 and a one year high of $297.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $271.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.