StockNews.com Downgrades LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) to Sell

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LPSN. Barclays increased their target price on LivePerson from $0.75 to $1.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Craig Hallum cut shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LivePerson in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LivePerson has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.25.

Shares of NASDAQ LPSN opened at $0.87 on Friday. LivePerson has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $78.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.96.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey Ford sold 21,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total value of $25,005.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 378,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,725.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other LivePerson news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 85,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total transaction of $89,382.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 287,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,984.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey Ford sold 21,935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total value of $25,005.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 378,707 shares in the company, valued at $431,725.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 225,237 shares of company stock worth $246,745 over the last three months. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPSN. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in LivePerson during the third quarter worth $513,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in LivePerson in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson during the second quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 456,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 93,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies. The company offers the Conversational Cloud, an enterprise-class digital customer conversation platform, which enables businesses and consumers to connect through conversational channels, such as voice, in-app, and mobile messaging.

