Stolt-Nielsen Limited (OTCMKTS:SOIEF) Announces Dividend of $1.25

Stolt-Nielsen Limited (OTCMKTS:SOIEF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 8th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 1.25 per share on Wednesday, December 4th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd.
Stolt-Nielsen Price Performance
OTCMKTS:SOIEF opened at $27.95 on Friday. Stolt-Nielsen has a 12 month low of $27.85 and a 12 month high of $49.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.36.
Stolt-Nielsen Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Stolt-Nielsen
- What is a support level?
- Observability Wars: Datadog and Dynatrace Vie for Data Dominance
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Airbnb Stock Attracts Attention With Strong Cash Flow Strategy
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/4 – 11/8
Receive News & Ratings for Stolt-Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stolt-Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.