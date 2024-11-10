Stolt-Nielsen Limited (OTCMKTS:SOIEF) Announces Dividend of $1.25

Stolt-Nielsen Limited (OTCMKTS:SOIEF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 8th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 1.25 per share on Wednesday, December 4th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd.

Stolt-Nielsen Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SOIEF opened at $27.95 on Friday. Stolt-Nielsen has a 12 month low of $27.85 and a 12 month high of $49.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.36.

Get Stolt-Nielsen alerts:

Stolt-Nielsen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Stolt-Nielsen Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation, storage, and distribution solutions for bulk liquid chemicals, edible oils, acids, and other specialty liquids worldwide. It operates through five segments: Tankers, Terminals, Tank Containers, Stolt Sea Farm, and Stolt-Nielsen Gas.

Receive News & Ratings for Stolt-Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stolt-Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.