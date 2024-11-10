Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Has $558,000 Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northeast Investment Management boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.6% during the third quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 3,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Prospect Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the second quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Skyline Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Madden Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.9% in the third quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Sweeney & Michel LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC now owns 575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $514.14 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $369.57 and a fifty-two week high of $514.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $484.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $471.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

