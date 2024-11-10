Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Superior Industries International Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of SUP stock opened at $2.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.90 and a 200-day moving average of $3.25. The company has a market cap of $78.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 3.50. Superior Industries International has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $4.57.

Get Superior Industries International alerts:

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The auto parts company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $319.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.15 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Superior Industries International

Superior Industries International Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Superior Industries International stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Superior Industries International, Inc. ( NYSE:SUP Free Report ) by 818.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 782,531 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 697,367 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 2.74% of Superior Industries International worth $2,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Superior Industries International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Industries International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Industries International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.