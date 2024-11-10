Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.
Superior Industries International Stock Up 3.8 %
Shares of SUP stock opened at $2.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.90 and a 200-day moving average of $3.25. The company has a market cap of $78.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 3.50. Superior Industries International has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $4.57.
Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The auto parts company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $319.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.15 million.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Superior Industries International
Superior Industries International Company Profile
Superior Industries International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.
