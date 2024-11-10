Susquehanna Lowers Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Price Target to $40.00

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Susquehanna from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the oilfield services company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target indicates a potential upside of 36.85% from the company’s current price.

HAL has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Halliburton from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Johnson Rice upgraded Halliburton to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Halliburton from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.79.

Shares of HAL stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $29.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,742,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,816,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.89. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $27.26 and a fifty-two week high of $41.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.53.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oilfield services company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 11.61%. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 274.9% during the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

