Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 24.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Deere & Company comprises approximately 1.7% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DE. Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 725.0% during the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Centennial Bank AR increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 420.0% during the second quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Trading Down 4.2 %

Deere & Company stock opened at $394.06 on Friday. Deere & Company has a one year low of $340.20 and a one year high of $420.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $403.02 and its 200 day moving average is $385.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DE has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $402.00 to $389.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $420.69.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DE

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.