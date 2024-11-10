TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Releases Earnings Results

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.97 by C$0.06, reports. TC Energy had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company had revenue of C$4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.90 billion.

TC Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at C$67.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$63.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$57.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$70.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. TC Energy has a 12 month low of C$43.83 and a 12 month high of C$69.61.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $1.113 dividend. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 116.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TC Energy

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, Director Jawad Masud sold 6,041 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.50, for a total transaction of C$383,603.50. In related news, Senior Officer Dawn Elizabeth De Lima bought 545 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$63.06 per share, with a total value of C$34,367.70. Also, Director Jawad Masud sold 6,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.50, for a total value of C$383,603.50. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,114 shares of company stock valued at $4,704,641. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TRP shares. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC boosted their target price on TC Energy from C$66.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday. Veritas upgraded TC Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on TC Energy from C$66.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$57.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$66.15.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

