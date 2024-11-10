TCTC Holdings LLC Decreases Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

TCTC Holdings LLC decreased its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 40.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,738,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,525 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,383,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,527,000 after acquiring an additional 126,859 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.8% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,697,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,522,000 after purchasing an additional 97,797 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 200.3% in the second quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,362,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,945,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,904,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,129,000 after purchasing an additional 147,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 1.4 %

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $162.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $92.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.59. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.88 and a fifty-two week high of $166.72.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $0.463 dividend. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is 19.33%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on APO shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $117.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $149.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.83.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

