TCTC Holdings LLC Has $201,000 Stock Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

TCTC Holdings LLC reduced its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Western Union were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Union in the third quarter valued at about $957,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Union in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. raised its holdings in Western Union by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 540,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,447,000 after acquiring an additional 48,596 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Western Union by 4.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,880,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,438,000 after acquiring an additional 84,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 13.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 403,643 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,662,000 after acquiring an additional 49,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Union alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Western Union from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Western Union from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Western Union in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Western Union from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Union currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.86.

Western Union Price Performance

Shares of WU stock opened at $10.70 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $10.63 and a twelve month high of $14.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.20. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.87.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Western Union had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 120.39%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Union Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.