TCTC Holdings LLC Sells 20,000 Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

TCTC Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Macerich were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Macerich by 152.2% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Macerich in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Macerich by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Macerich during the second quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Macerich by 34.8% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MAC shares. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Macerich from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their target price on Macerich from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Macerich from $13.00 to $14.60 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Macerich from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.40.

Macerich Stock Up 1.1 %

MAC opened at $19.52 on Friday. The Macerich Company has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $20.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.05, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.90). The firm had revenue of $220.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.54 million. Macerich had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 3.15%. Macerich’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Macerich Company will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Macerich Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.36%.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich’s portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

