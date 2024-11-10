TD Cowen Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Stock

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by TD Cowen from $165.00 to $178.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on APO. Bank of America raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.83.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $162.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Apollo Global Management has a fifty-two week low of $83.88 and a fifty-two week high of $166.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.75. The firm has a market cap of $92.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.463 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.33%.

Institutional Trading of Apollo Global Management

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APO. Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 1.2% during the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 2.4% during the second quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Apollo Global Management

(Get Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.