TD Securities Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Stock Price

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by TD Securities from $8.50 to $8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 39.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on HL. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Hecla Mining from $6.25 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.25 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hecla Mining has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.94.

Hecla Mining Stock Down 4.8 %

HL traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.73. The company had a trading volume of 17,704,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,126,655. Hecla Mining has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $7.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.84. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.25 and a beta of 2.00.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $245.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hecla Mining

In other news, VP Kurt Allen sold 108,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $735,303.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 173,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,949. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hecla Mining

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining in the third quarter worth about $430,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Hecla Mining during the third quarter valued at $1,210,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 83.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 858,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,723,000 after acquiring an additional 391,114 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,373,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Hecla Mining by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 18,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

