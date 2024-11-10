Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,007 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,650,393 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $955,052,000 after buying an additional 194,796 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Tesla by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 549,008 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $108,638,000 after buying an additional 206,248 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in Tesla by 10.1% during the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 83,374 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $21,813,000 after purchasing an additional 7,655 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 43,377 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,349,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Tesla by 138.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 5,969 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSLA. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Phillip Securities raised Tesla to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.03.

Tesla Price Performance

Tesla stock opened at $321.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.01, a P/E/G ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $328.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.90.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $25.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 60,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total value of $15,138,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,563,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,164,540.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,797 shares of company stock valued at $19,211,821 in the last 90 days. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

