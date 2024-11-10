Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd cut its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 8.5% in the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $300,000. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 70,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,616,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total transaction of $251,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,676 shares in the company, valued at $33,233,101.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total transaction of $251,328.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 158,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,233,101.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total value of $2,085,912.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,272,256.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,548 shares of company stock valued at $5,341,235. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ TXN opened at $220.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $200.95 billion, a PE ratio of 40.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $143.08 and a twelve month high of $220.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 29.05%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.36 per share. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Mizuho set a $200.00 target price on Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.95.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TXN

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.