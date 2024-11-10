The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Bought by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $8,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $489,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 12.4% in the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 10.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,057,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,521,000 after acquiring an additional 96,002 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $576,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 554,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,543,202.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $576,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 554,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,543,202.45. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total value of $4,521,259.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 60,619,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,396,116,784.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,465 shares of company stock valued at $8,050,109. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 1.3 %

SCHW stock opened at $73.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $53.49 and a 12-month high of $79.49. The company has a market cap of $131.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.96.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 39.06%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

