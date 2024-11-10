TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Acquires 15,340 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 15,340 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.16% of Rockwell Automation worth $47,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $227.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.21.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $272.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $30.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $266.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.69. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $242.81 and a 1 year high of $312.76.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 34.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.82%.

Rockwell Automation declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In related news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.86, for a total transaction of $154,511.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,221,151.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

