TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 528,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,542 shares during the quarter. Cencora comprises about 1.8% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Cencora worth $119,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Cencora during the first quarter worth about $29,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cencora during the first quarter worth about $30,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Cencora in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cencora during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cencora

In other news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 21,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.80, for a total transaction of $5,071,822.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 285,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,223,750.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cencora Stock Performance

Cencora Increases Dividend

NYSE COR opened at $248.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $231.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.79. Cencora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $191.11 and a fifty-two week high of $251.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This is a boost from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price target (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Cencora in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Cencora from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cencora from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cencora presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.20.

Cencora Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

