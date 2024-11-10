Tompkins Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Exelon were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Exelon by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,310,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,956,525,000 after acquiring an additional 14,749,899 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 112.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 31,527,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,483,000 after purchasing an additional 16,686,526 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Exelon by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,887,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,606,000 after buying an additional 113,428 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in Exelon by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 4,374,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,623,000 after buying an additional 193,223 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 666.2% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,583,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115,763 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Stock Performance

EXC opened at $38.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.76. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $33.35 and a 52-week high of $41.42.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 9.47%. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXC has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Exelon from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Exelon in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.33.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Articles

