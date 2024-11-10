Tompkins Financial Corp Cuts Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Tompkins Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 850 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,281 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,454 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 895 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoxton Planning & Management LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 3.7% in the third quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 3,481 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BBY. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Best Buy from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Best Buy from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Best Buy from $106.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.35.

Best Buy Stock Performance

NYSE:BBY opened at $89.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.30 and a fifty-two week high of $103.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.56. The stock has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.47.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.18. Best Buy had a return on equity of 47.19% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.83%.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

