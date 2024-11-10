Tompkins Financial Corp Sells 702 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Tompkins Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 34.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of MDT opened at $87.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.68 and a 200 day moving average of $84.46. The company has a market cap of $112.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.84. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $69.32 and a 52-week high of $92.68.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 94.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Medtronic from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Medtronic from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Medtronic

About Medtronic

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.