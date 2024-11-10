Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Truist Financial Analyst Says

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Truist Financial from $120.00 to $135.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TTD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.69.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Trade Desk

Trade Desk Stock Performance

NASDAQ TTD opened at $125.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.83 and a 200-day moving average of $101.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.47. Trade Desk has a 52 week low of $60.23 and a 52 week high of $132.65.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $584.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.03 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Trade Desk will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

In related news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,606 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $160,712.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,846.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Trade Desk news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,606 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $160,712.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,846.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $484,764.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,887,713. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,557,897 shares of company stock valued at $170,121,565. 9.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 59.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 88,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,766,000 after buying an additional 33,049 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 299.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 27,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 20,831 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Trade Desk by 149.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 11,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 91,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,034,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trade Desk

(Get Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.