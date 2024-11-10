Transcendent Capital Group LLC Acquires 23,070 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 1,526.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,070 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4,650.0% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 443.3% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of BND opened at $73.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.24 and a 200 day moving average of $73.14. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $69.36 and a 12 month high of $75.67.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2276 per share. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

