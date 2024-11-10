TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Director Sells $563,962.50 in Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) Director Edward M. Basile sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $563,962.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,158.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

TransMedics Group Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ TMDX opened at $85.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.47 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.03 and a 200-day moving average of $139.20. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.29 and a 1-year high of $177.37.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.17). TransMedics Group had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The company had revenue of $108.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMDX. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in TransMedics Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,862,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,832,000 after purchasing an additional 202,867 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 260.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 202,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,759,000 after buying an additional 146,115 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter worth $18,854,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group in the second quarter valued at about $16,086,000. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $169.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TransMedics Group from $104.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on TransMedics Group from $208.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of TransMedics Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.80.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

