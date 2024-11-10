TransUnion (TRU) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 22nd

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 8th,Zacks Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share by the business services provider on Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd.

TransUnion has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.9% annually over the last three years. TransUnion has a payout ratio of 9.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect TransUnion to earn $4.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.2%.

TransUnion Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TRU opened at $106.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.97. The stock has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a PE ratio of 92.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.62. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $51.40 and a 12 month high of $113.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. TransUnion had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on TRU shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group started coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on TransUnion from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on TransUnion from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded TransUnion from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TransUnion news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total value of $38,709.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,186 shares in the company, valued at $686,837.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total transaction of $38,709.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,837.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total value of $261,475.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,888,432.01. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,815 shares of company stock valued at $961,407 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About TransUnion

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

