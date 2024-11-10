Tyler Stone Wealth Management Grows Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 106.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,208 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 5,782 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.3% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 27,749 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 57.2% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E&G Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 5.2% in the second quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 2,015 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $552,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,348,790. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $172.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.04.

Micron Technology Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.90. 13,045,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,080,670. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.07 billion, a PE ratio of 164.56 and a beta of 1.18. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $72.93 and a one year high of $157.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.12.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.21. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.21) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.65%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

