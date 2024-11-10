Tyler Stone Wealth Management Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 101.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,216 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,714 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 43,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,306,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 19,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 29.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 219,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,499,000 after buying an additional 49,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 134,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,945,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of VYM traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $132.50. 1,065,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 904,791. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.11 and a 200 day moving average of $123.11. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $101.53 and a one year high of $132.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

