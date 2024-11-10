Tyler Stone Wealth Management Increases Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 104.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,180 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 0.8% of Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 199.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 227.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000.

NYSEARCA:SPYV traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.14. 1,627,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,606,364. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.68. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $41.80 and a 52 week high of $54.28.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

