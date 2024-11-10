Tyler Stone Wealth Management Invests $1.05 Million in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 45,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 24.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 55,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 10,689 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,367,000. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 118,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 13,256 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 36.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 121,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 32,232 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 33,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CGCP stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.57. The company had a trading volume of 976,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,894. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.60. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a one year low of $21.40 and a one year high of $23.39.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0828 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

