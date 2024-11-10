Tyler Stone Wealth Management Purchases 2,069 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 175.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 356.0% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period.

VDC stock traded up $2.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $216.10. The stock had a trading volume of 83,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,547. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $216.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.31. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $180.69 and a 52 week high of $222.25.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

