Tyler Stone Wealth Management Raises Position in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:WINN)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:WINN – Free Report) by 132.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,160 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management owned about 0.22% of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 160,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 16,977 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 65,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 6,263 shares during the last quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,671,000. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 60,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 12,762 shares during the last quarter.

Get Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF alerts:

Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:WINN remained flat at $27.09 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,945. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.84. Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF has a 1-year low of $18.69 and a 1-year high of $27.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.82 million, a PE ratio of 45.92 and a beta of 1.34.

Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF Profile

The Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (WINN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that have above-average prospects for long-term growth. Securities are selected using a proprietary combination of bottom-up, fundamental research and systematic portfolio construction.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.