UBS Group Cuts Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) Price Target to $97.00

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $98.00 to $97.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on FBIN. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Innovations presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.36.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Performance

NYSE:FBIN traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $79.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,499,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,199. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.33. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Fortune Brands Innovations has a 1 year low of $59.72 and a 1 year high of $90.54.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 22.44% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Innovations will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortune Brands Innovations

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter worth $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 526.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

