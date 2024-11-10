Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. reduced its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 638,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 556,004 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.34% of Unum Group worth $37,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNM. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Unum Group by 361.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Unum Group during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Unum Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,507,464.31. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Unum Group news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,507,464.31. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 67,795 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total value of $3,727,369.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,065,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,601,422.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,545 shares of company stock valued at $4,921,174 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNM shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (up from $64.00) on shares of Unum Group in a report on Friday, September 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Unum Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Unum Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Unum Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unum Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.09.

Unum Group Stock Up 0.1 %

UNM stock opened at $69.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.21. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $41.86 and a 12 month high of $70.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.76.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. Unum Group had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. Unum Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Unum Group will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

