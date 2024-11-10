Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 64.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 415,000 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.5% of Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $1.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.79. The company had a trading volume of 9,564,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,161,016. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.83 and a twelve month high of $49.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

