Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Sold by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,181 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $6,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTIP. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 18,466.7% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 359.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $48.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.56. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $47.17 and a 52 week high of $49.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.308 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

