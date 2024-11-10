Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Acquired by Arvest Investments Inc.

Arvest Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the quarter. Arvest Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $3,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 166.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 36.7% in the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VGSH traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.24. 3,429,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,510,950. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.46 and a one year high of $59.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.214 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

