Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Acquired by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 109.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,427,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 746,840 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF worth $92,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $414,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 59,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,616,000 after buying an additional 5,606 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 7,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 21,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $62.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $76.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $53.05 and a 1 year high of $65.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.13 and a 200-day moving average of $61.81.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were given a $0.272 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.