Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Sold by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 449.4% in the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $62.05 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $53.05 and a 52-week high of $65.52. The company has a market capitalization of $76.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.13 and a 200 day moving average of $61.81.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.272 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.