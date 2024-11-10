Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by HTG Investment Advisors Inc.

HTG Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,237 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of HTG Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. HTG Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $178.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $173.76 and a 200-day moving average of $166.57. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $136.11 and a 52-week high of $179.26.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

