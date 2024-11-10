VeraBank N.A. Sells 150 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

VeraBank N.A. lowered its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,426 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,669,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 16,593 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 3.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,149 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,285,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 6.2% in the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 643,812 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $80,869,000 after buying an additional 37,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,076,685. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Oracle from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Melius Research upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Oracle from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.52.

View Our Latest Analysis on Oracle

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL traded up $2.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $189.25. The stock had a trading volume of 8,520,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,643,102. The stock has a market cap of $524.42 billion, a PE ratio of 48.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $99.26 and a 1 year high of $190.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.31.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. The company had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.24%.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.