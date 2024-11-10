VeraBank N.A. Trims Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

VeraBank N.A. decreased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,812 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,587,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,967,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746,759 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 3.9% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,365,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,786,449,000 after purchasing an additional 310,807 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Honeywell International by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,910,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,048,600,000 after buying an additional 42,305 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,402,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $698,312,000 after buying an additional 212,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,950,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $630,086,000 after buying an additional 325,272 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $219.49. 5,694,771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,861,205. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $208.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $183.20 and a one year high of $222.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.88%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $214.00 to $213.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $248.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $223.00 to $217.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.73.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

