Verasity Price Up 45.1% This Week (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 10th. Verasity has a market cap of $34.30 million and $8.54 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verasity token can now be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Verasity has traded 45.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Verasity alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001252 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000646 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 96,844,270,142 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,844,270,142 tokens. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.