Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 3,004 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,950,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,837 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,006,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,863,000 after acquiring an additional 368,759 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,821,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,222,000 after acquiring an additional 111,539 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,315,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,585,000 after purchasing an additional 109,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,538,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,167,000 after purchasing an additional 45,538 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $64.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.84. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.08 and a fifty-two week high of $64.34.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

