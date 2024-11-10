Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Forza Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.8% in the second quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Zoetis by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 11,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZTS stock opened at $176.82 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.80 and a 52 week high of $201.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.12. Zoetis had a return on equity of 51.98% and a net margin of 26.55%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.52%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZTS. Argus upgraded shares of Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Zoetis from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Zoetis from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.44.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

